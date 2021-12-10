$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $779.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,360. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

