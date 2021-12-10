1,981 Shares in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN during the third quarter worth about $914,000.

Shares of NIB opened at $28.14 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

