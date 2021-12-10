$2.48 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.14. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a one year low of $207.07 and a one year high of $524.31.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

