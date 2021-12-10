$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $308.04. Biogen has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

