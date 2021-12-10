21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 4.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. 2,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,908,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.