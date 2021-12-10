25,561 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $50.69 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.