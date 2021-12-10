$257.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $257.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,275. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

