25,911 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $44.32 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

