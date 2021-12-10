$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post sales of $278.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in OSI Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

