$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 11,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

