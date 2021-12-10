2,924 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

