$311.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post $311.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,054. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

