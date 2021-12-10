33,599 Shares in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APT opened at $5.26 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -1.53.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

