3,654 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. W. P. Carey accounts for 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

