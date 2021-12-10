3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.83. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

