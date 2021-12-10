400 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,049.67 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.83.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

