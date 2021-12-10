4,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 574,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

