$446.15 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $446.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.50 million and the lowest is $445.80 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $399.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Amazon com Inc increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $327,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

