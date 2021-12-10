$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to report $5.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $21.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,651. MDxHealth has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.