532 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $272.21 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.64 and a 200 day moving average of $312.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,610,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

