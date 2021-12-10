5,330 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

