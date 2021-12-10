614 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $393.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

