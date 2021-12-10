$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,754. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

