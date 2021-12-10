$71.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

