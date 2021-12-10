$723.13 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $723.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.78 million and the highest is $730.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

