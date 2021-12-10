880 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 471,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

