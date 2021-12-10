$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $91.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $93.10 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $353.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $8,318,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 235,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.