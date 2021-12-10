AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

