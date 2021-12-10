ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

