Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 4,500 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ABT opened at $132.53 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

