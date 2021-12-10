AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 322,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. 122,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,171. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.