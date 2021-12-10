AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

