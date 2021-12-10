Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 807,549 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3,176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 562,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

