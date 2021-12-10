ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

