ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.