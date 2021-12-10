Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.68. Absci shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

