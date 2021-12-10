Abyss (ABYSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $212,498.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $212,498.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

