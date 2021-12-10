AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $373.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

