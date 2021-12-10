Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.210-$7.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS.
ASO stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $51.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.