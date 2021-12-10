Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.210-$7.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.21-7.31 EPS.

ASO stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.64.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

