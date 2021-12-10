ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

