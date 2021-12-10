ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 26,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,731,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

