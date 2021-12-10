Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lowered by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $371.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.69. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

