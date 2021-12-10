ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Gregory J. Mccormack Sells 37,136 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.14.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

