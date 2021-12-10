ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Acquires $56,980.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.92 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

