ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Acquires $56,980.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.92 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
