Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,367 shares during the quarter. Acme United comprises about 3.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 12.47% of Acme United worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 394,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Acme United stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

