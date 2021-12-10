Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of ACET opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 346.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

