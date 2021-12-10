adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 4.3% Higher

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €266.65 ($299.61) and last traded at €266.35 ($299.27). 681,366 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €255.25 ($286.80).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €274.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €293.21. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

