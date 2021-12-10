AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 605,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,921. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,094.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AeroVironment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

