AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $6,033,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

