AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of AES opened at $24.55 on Monday. AES has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

