AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

AGCO stock opened at $120.14 on Thursday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.34 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 10.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

